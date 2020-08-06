Code Name Works on Foldable Smartphone with ‘Passport’

Google is working on smartphones with the code name “Passport” that it aims to issue in the last quarter of 2021. Apart from the foldable phone included in the report published by 9to5Google, the code name of two possible Pixel 6 devices was included.

According to a new report by 9to5Google, Google is working on a foldable smartphone. While the smartphone with the code name “Passport” is expected to be released in the 4th quarter of 2021, we do not know almost anything about the device at the moment.

The published report lists the Pixel 5a and three other development Pixel devices that have been released since Pixel 2 and have not yet been announced. The code names of these devices were included in the report as “Raven”, “Oriole” and “Passport”. While smartphones named Raven and Oriole code are thought to be Pixel 6 models, Passport will probably be Google’s first foldable smartphone.

Prototype under development in 2019

CNET announced in 2019 that Google is working on foldable Pixel devices. Mario Queiroz, the name at the head of Pixel, confirmed that they were developing the prototype of technology, but said it was a long time to come out. Stating that there is no need for a foldable phone right now due to the demand volume of the foldable smartphone market, Queiroz said, “There is no need for a foldable phone right now. Still, it’s nice to be here. ”

After the previous statements made by Queiroz, Google seems to be slowly getting ready to step into this industry. Google was already expected to take such a step after the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z Fold2 and previous foldable phone devices became more and more popular day by day.



