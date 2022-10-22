Code For All Three Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Safes

If you are trying to gain an advantage in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign or just trying to complete the Gentleman Thief achievement, you will need codes for three safes located in the single-player campaign.

To open these safes, you often need to look at the world around the safe, and the answer is always there. We went through two levels with safes: El Sin Nombre and Alone to work out the codes of the safes so that you don’t need it. Safe places, codes and how we solved them are listed below:

El Sin Nombre: The El Sin Nombre safe is located in Diego’s room. You can find the code by looking at the portrait in the same room. Date code, 02-02-19.

Alone: There are two different safes in the Alone mission. Watch out for the first one right after you open the door that the dying person knocked on. Go past him and to the left, and there will be a door that you need to open with a blade. The safe is inside, and the code can be found by the scrawl “40 years” on the calendar next to the door. Code 10-10-80.

Alone: The second safe Alone is located much later in the mission. Later you will enter the garage and will be able to find the code in the workshop by looking at the computer. This code is 37-60-80.

Every safe you open has powerful weapons and a few useful items that will help you if you are fighting the stealthy antics of El Sin Nombre or Alone, this should give you an advantage. In addition, the first safe Alone contains a desert eagle with a silencer, which is ideal for a subsequent shootout. This is a real salvation.