CoD Warzone Will Modify The Damage Of The PPSh-41: “We Are Aware Of The Problem”

CoD Warzone: The PPSh-41 submachine gun damage in Call of Duty: Warzone is the result of a bug that Raven Software is already working on fixing. Correction on the way. Call of Duty: Warzone will solve one of the problems that have plagued the community in recent weeks. Raven Software has recognized the current imbalance of the Vanguard model of the PPSh-14 submachine gun. In a brief tweet, the team claims to be working on resolving it in the coming days.

“We are aware of an issue with the PPSh-41’s damage, resulting in an unintended increase in both base damage and localized damage multipliers,” Raven reveals on his official Twitter account. “Efforts are underway to return the weapon to its natural state.”

What happens to the PPSh-41 in CoD Warzone?

Users have not stopped trying one of the weapons that destroy the current balance of battle royale. While Vanguard weapons allow up to 10 attachments to be attached without restrictions, the SMG has abnormal damage and is far removed from its pre-patch version.

In the tweet that accompanies these lines you can see one of the demonstrations of its power. You don’t have to use it with specific accessories: it destroys where it goes without them. Soon she will no longer be the queen of Rebirth Island and Caldera.