CoD Warzone Tuning Patch Now Available

Call of Duty: Warzone fixes the most pressing issues in battle royale, like the balance of some weapons and the glitch of the stimulant.

Raven Software is once again tackling the most pressing issues in Call of Duty: Warzone. The update, now available, fixes the stimulant glitch, which allowed users to survive infinitely in gas. On the other hand, the weaponry fixes weren’t enough. The DMR 14, Type 63, and CS pistols reduce overall performance.

And what about the Gallantry weapon project on the Mac-10? Some players reported improved performance versus the base model with the same accessories. The study emphasizes that it was due to an error that has already been corrected.

Then we leave you with the complete notes.

Call of Duty: Warzone, full update notes

Weapons projects

Gallantry (Mac-10): All stats have been updated to match the base MAC-10.

Weapons

DMR 14

Reduced penetration from sniper bullet to assault rifle.

The damage drop at different ranks has been reduced.

Increased dispersion (moderate from second to third bullet and slightly to subsequent bullets)

Adjusted localized damage multiplier (low torso damage reduced to 1.01 and headshots do less than 100 damage after 750 units).

Type 63

Reduced penetration from sniper bullet to assault rifle.

The damage drop at different ranks has been reduced.

Burst pistol

Maximum damage reduced to 40 (from 45).