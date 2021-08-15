CoD Warzone: This Is The New Victory Screen That Includes a Reference to Call of Duty 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone, With the fifth season just beginning, Raven’s battle royale has modified the screen to include motifs from the next installment in the franchise.Call of Duty: Warzone has just started Season 5. The news that it brings with it is not few, but it also turns out that it has also included a reference to Call of Duty 2021 (tentative name) in its new victory screen; if we manage to win a game, the scene in which we are paid tribute now shows how a soldier from the Soviet army (World War II) suddenly appears … to end our character with an accurate shot from a sniper rifle. You can check it in the following video.

Call of Duty 2021: “a robust game” since its launch

The new installment of the saga is being developed by Sledgehammer (Call of Duty: WWII and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare) and is scheduled to land in the last quarter of 2021. At the moment there are few details known about the title, although Activision president Rob Kostich is clear both that development is going “very well” and that the studio will be able to offer a “robust from launch” experience.

CoD Warzone Season 5: all the news

The fifth season of the fashionable battle royale began last Friday and added a good amount of new content to the title, including the inclusion of Rush, the new gulag based on the map of Call of Duty: Black Ops II, new weapons like the TEC-9 and EM2 and a handful of fixes. Here are several links of interest.

The new Call of Duty will arrive sometime between October and the end of the year. At the moment, the platforms it will reach are not confirmed.