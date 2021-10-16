CoD Warzone: The Haunting Event Shows Its First Teaser And Dates Its Premiere

CoD Warzone: The famous battle royale will celebrate Halloween with an event that will begin next week. Enjoy the first teaser and know the release date. Call of Duty: Warzone continues to be one of the most popular games of the moment. Activision’s battle royale has millions of active players and recently began its sixth season. Weapons, skins, game modes … There are many new features that the title gradually adds. For this reason, taking advantage of the fact that we are in the equator of October, the studio has unveiled the first teaser for The Haunting, the event with which we can celebrate Halloween in a matter of days.

The Haunting event in Call of Duty: Warzone, when is it?

Despite the fact that Halloween is the last day of the month, the event will begin next Tuesday, October 19. At the moment, the official channels of the title have not confirmed the start time. If we are guided by other important updates, they usually take place at 06:00 (CEST).