CoD Warzone – Sykov Pistol Appears in Players’ Armory

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare receive the Sykov pistol by surprise. One of the three secret weapons in the game files appears in the players’ armory, clearly confirming its official release. However, some users report problems equipping it.

The Sykov pistol appears in CoD Warzone and Modern Warfare before starting Season 3 of the battle royale

The Sykov pistol requires completing an in-game challenge in order to equip it in your custom class. You must perform 4 kills with pistols in 5 different games, either in Modern Warfare multiplayer or in any of the Call of Duty: Warzone modes. In any case, those who have been able to unlock it share the impossibility of increasing its level.

As u / mark_rutte_is_cool explains on Reddit, you can play with the Sykov pistol as yet another in the arsenal. The only problem is that the progress is not saved, that is, it does not level up. It remains in its basic state no matter how much you accumulate losses in them. By not improving it, you cannot take advantage of its capabilities through accessories.

This problem suggests that they may not have been scheduled for release on April 15, or is simply due to a bug that needs to be fixed. It’s not the first time that Infinity Ward has released content early. We recently saw how two unpublished maps reached the competitive one. Shortly after they were eliminated, although the study revealed that they need “more affection” before being officially launched. Both Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase will officially debut at some point in the next few weeks.

We also do not know where the CX-9 submachine gun and the RAAL MG light machine gun, the two remaining unpublished weapons, are at. Although they are fully playable in Modern Warfare’s survival mode, they cannot yet be equipped in the armory. Stay tuned to MeriStation in case there is any change in this regard.