CoD Warzone: Season 6 Update; Patch Notes, Changes And News

CoD Warzone: We tell you the highlights of the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 patch on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Adjustments and changes for everyone. Call of Duty: Warzone is immersed in the content of Season 6 that it shares with Black Ops Cold War. The battle royale is updated with the adjustments that you can expect at the beginning of a framework like this: corrections, additions and balances in the power of the weaponry. It’s available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Patch Notes: Major Changes and Tweaks

Here is a list of the most important changes that it raises.

Game modes

Added shotguns and snipers, new mode under the Rebirth Resurgence rules without custom supplies, limited loot, and a new starter weapon. It will arrive the week of October 14.

Map

Added new points of interest throughout Verdansk: fissures and bunkers. All Downtown has changed its appearance.

New gulag inspired by the original.

Gameplay

Adjusted Loot: Added Season 6 weapons (.410 Ironhide and Grav), new equipment for the Gulag, and renewed variants for Supply Chests

Adjusted bloody loot respawn for players to arrive in a more dynamic way.

Removed the RC-XD kill streak from all game modes.

Interface and menus

The Regiments have been frozen until the new revamped system arrives.

The cards that appear when looking at a loot weapon will appear with more information, such as the type of shot.