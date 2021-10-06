CoD Warzone Season 6; Date, Time Of Update, Trailer, New Weapons And More

CoD Warzone: Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will arrive on October 7. We tell you everything that will be added at no additional cost. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are preparing to receive the contents of season 6, the last that the Treyarch game will receive along with the battle royale. It will be from October 7 at 06:00 CEST when we can enjoy the changes that it will bring with it as a prelude to Vanguard. You can see his trailer at the head of this news.

Verdansk undergoes major changes

The original battle royale map will receive a major alteration in two of the areas where the action flows the most. The narrative has caused both Downtown and the Stadium to collapse. In front of the Nakatomi Plaza you will see several collapsed buildings; now you will fight among the rubble of the city.

Those fissures left by Adler’s bombs reveal the bunkers of World War II. “Hidden beneath the surface of Verdansk, long before the ‘original Verdansk bunkers’ you have explored, there was an underground system of passageways and weapons rooms. These old German war bunkers have been closed since the war ended, ”Raven Software explained during their reveal.

What weapons will arrive?

We can expect up to six new weapons spread out between launch and mid-season boosters. From day one, you can get hold of the Grav Assault Rifle and the .410 Ironhide Shotgun, both as part of the Season Pass. On the other hand, the battle ax will make an appearance by unlocking by challenge.

It won’t be until later that we receive the LAPA submachine gun and hammer and sickle melee weapon, which are likely to be around the Halloween event on October 19.