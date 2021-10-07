CoD Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass

CoD Warzone: The Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Battle Pass offers 100 levels packed with content to unlock. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War receive the expected content during Season 6. With their patch of adjustments now available for download, both the battle royale and the competitive give the opportunity to the community to unlock a new battle pass loaded of cosmetics. The exclusivity of the rewards is linked to their period of stay; once it expires you will not be able to get them again.

The Battle Pass offers 20 free rewards for those who don’t want to purchase it. If you do want to access the complete catalog, you can buy it for 1000 COD points. You will instantly unlock a series of Operators and elements, where you will begin to scale from level 1. If you want, there is a purchase option that includes 20 level skips, at the price of 2400 COD points.