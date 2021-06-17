CoD Warzone Season 4; All Changes, News

Call of Duty: Warzone: We tell you the complete notes of the update of Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone, which is now available. Know all the news. Call of Duty: Warzone has just started its Season 4. The update is now available for all players on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and brings with it a barrage of modifications and news of interest. New vehicles, different weapon balances and more; we tell you all the details.

Call of Duty: Warzone, full Season 4 patch notes

Added

Fall to earth event.

Mini Revival mode in Verdansk.

Battle Pass with 100 new rewards.

Weapons added: MG 82, C58, Ots 9 Nail Gun, Mace and Baseball Bat.

New gulag: Kidnapped.

Modifications to the map.

Four new prestige.

New bundles in the store.

general

Added support for 120hz on PS5 (requires HDMI 2.1).

The bodies of players who leave the game drop money and resources.

Increased the size of the texts for the descriptions of the challenges.

8 new free LGBTQIA + cards.

Gameplay

The bikes debut at CoD Warzone. They support up to two players and become the fastest vehicle in the game, but their durability is low.

Enemies hit reveal their position on the map to other teammates.

Loot Changes: New Weapons (MG 82 and C58) can be found as loot | Survival kit spawn rate reduced.

The starting pistol increases the number of hits required to knock down an opponent who is still in full health by one.

The time that players show their position after being hit by the vision grenade is increased to two seconds.

The number of custom mods that can be saved to each weapon increases to five.