CoD Warzone: Season 2 Patch Notes; corrections, ımprovements…

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone alongside Vanguard kicks off with a battery of fixes, improvements, and adjustments to the experience. Now available. Call of Duty: Warzone welcomes the contents of Season 2. Along with Vanguard, the battle royale begins its second major framework of news as part of its annual support. The update is now available for download on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

CoD Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes: Highlights

News

New gameplay opportunities through Nebula V ammo and bombs.

New Vehicle: The Bomber

New locations: the Chemical Factory and the seven chemical weapons research laboratories

New game modes: Caldera Clash and Rebith Reinforced (the latter later)

Armored vehicles protected by artificial intelligence

New gameplay features: respawn beacons, portable decontamination station, and more

New Weapons: KG M40 Assault Rifle and Withley Light Machine Gun

Corrections

general

Increased experience gain rate for weapons

Vanguard weapons can be saved as special mods in the Gunsmith

The five default Vanguard weapon slots have been updated

The amount of money the player can get through chests has been reduced

Dead Silence is now a legendary rated item

Gear respawning throughout Caldera has been adjusted.

The final circle of the battle royale modes will appear to a lesser extent on the Caldera mountain peak.

Gameplay Adjustments

Controller aim assist will now scale correctly when the player is blinded.

Armor plates will now prioritize filling a full plate gap over a partially damaged one.

Gas Mask will now not automatically equip while aiming.

The gas mask breaking animation will not play until you aim from the hip again.

Reduced the sound of footsteps from spectating players in the Gulag.

Parachutes now have the same speed going forward or backward. What’s more. They can be opened at a closer distance from the ground.