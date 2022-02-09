CoD Warzone Season 2, All Weapons And News Confirmed; Nebula V Arrives

Call of Duty: Warzone confirms the content it will receive starting February 14 on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC as part of Season 2 alongside Vanguard. Call of Duty: Warzone will receive important changes in Caldera once the contents of Season 2 land. Starting on February 14, we will be able to explore new areas while making use of an unprecedented element: Nebula V gas. As we could see in its plot scene (located at the top of the news), the biological weapon will play an important role from now on.

This is how Nebula V works in Call of Duty: Warzone

Gas will be introduced in two forms in the battle royale. The first will be part of the field perks. During the opening of loot boxes you will find ammunition boxes similar to the image that the vulnerable ammunition left us. This single magazine will cause your weapon to fire projectiles that emit a cloud of poisonous gas.

If you manage to take down an enemy, Nebula V will emanate from their body. If a teammate wants to revive them, they will feel the same effects as when they are outside the circle: they will cough, they will not be able to see clearly and they will receive a small percentage of stacking damage. Naturally if you have a gas mask equipped it will reduce its lifespan.