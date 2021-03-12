CoD Warzone: rocket launcher JOKER is new OP weapon

In the past few days, Call of Duty: Warzone players have been sharing on their social networks some videos showcasing the power of the rocket launcher JOKR, which in just a few moments can detonate entire squads thanks to its precision and intelligent technology.

Originally launched with the arrival of Activision’s battle royale, JOKR appears to be rediscovered in early 2021, and Warzone participants have begun to explore its devastating potential in the game. As with rifles, the rocket launcher uses the same optical aiming function at a distance, but with the support of a tactical viewfinder that recognizes the target’s position almost instantly, making it ideal for campers and rangers.

Check below some videos published by Reddit users.

Although JOKR is not the easiest weapon to deploy in Warzone, as it is only unlocked from level 35 onwards, players are proving that it is certainly worth the effort, especially for those who enjoy camouflage strategies. , fighting heights and the old observer style in hidden areas.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.