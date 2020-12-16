CoD Warzone Reborn Island: How to Access, All Quests

The Isle of Rebirth makes its debut in Call of Duty: Warzone. Learn how to access, all its challenges and what rewards await you on the new map.

Call of Duty: Warzone crosses the Verdansk shore. The battle royale is updated on the occasion of Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Among the novelties, the presence of a second map stands out: the Island of Rebirth. This reinterpretation of Alcatraz Prison will not go unnoticed by veterans of the saga. We tell you everything about her.

How do you access the Isle of Rebirth in Call of Duty: Warzone?

The Island of Rebirth (Rebirth Island in English) is a special map added as part of Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The number of participants is less than 150 in Verdansk, approximately 44, depending on how many players start the game.

Currently the Island of Rebirth is part of the counterpart Event, in the Resurgence – Trios starting list. Those of you who have played Call of Duty: Mobile will know what we mean. This special mode combines battle royale mechanics with a team duel-style opening phase. When a teammate dies, the timer will appear: you must hold 40 seconds until he returns to combat. So until the comebacks crash.

The mode has another peculiarity, and that is that some chests regenerate their available equipment. A bar will tell you in real time how long it takes to fill up again. It will be useful to you when trying to drop a legendary weapon.



