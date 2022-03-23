CoD Warzone, Rebirth Reinforced Event: All Challenges And Rewards

Call of Duty: Warzone: We tell you all the challenges and rewards available in the Rebirth Reinforced event in Call of Duty: Warzone. Unlock items on the map by playing. Call of Duty: Warzone welcomes the reinforcements of Season 2. The free to play already displays all the news related to this important framework together with Vanguard. During the first days the Rebirth Reinforced event will be held. Get exclusive rewards while participating in multiplayer matches.

What is the Rebirth Rebirth event in Call of Duty Warzone?

The Rebirth Island event proposes challenges together with the entire Call of Duty: Warzone community. Completing them will earn you an experience bonus and unlock an item on the map for all players. The promotion will run for three weeks, that is, until April 13.

All Community Challenges and Rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone

We tell you what they are below:

Challenge 1: Operators must get a total of 20,000,000,000 kills on Rebirth Island | Rewards: Gun Station and 25,000 experience points

Challenge 2: Operators must trade a total of 190,000,000 weapons at the Weapons Post | Rewards: Communications Tower and 50,000 experience points

Challenge 3: Operators must secure a total of 130,000,000 charges on Rebirth Island | Rewards: Armored Truck Deployment Public Event and 75,000 experience points

Challenge 4: Operators must collect a total of 40,000,000,000,000 in dirty money on Rebirth Island | Rewards: Mystery of the Golden Chambers and 100,000 experience points