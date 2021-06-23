CoD Warzone: Raven Reduces MG 82 Weapon Power In New Patch

Call of Duty: Warzone receives the first weapon adjustment since the arrival of Season 4. The MG 82 light machine gun reduces its effectiveness by one patch. Call of Duty: Warzone remains in the first week of the Season 4 launch, which it shares with Black Ops Cold War. The contents that started this new roadmap were marked by the weapons introduced. We refer mainly to the MG 82 light machine gun, which has caused disparity of opinion within the community.

Therefore, the company has decided to cut with the imbalance that its power supposed in the battle royale. Raven Software releases a new patch that reduces its effectiveness, among other changes. They also take advantage of the patch notes to explain where the nail gun is located, suggesting a modification in the future. The update is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Full patch notes for June 22, 2021 in Call of Duty: Warzone

Weapons

MG 82 (Black Ops Cold War)

Maximum damage reduced from 30 to 29.

Minimum damage reduced from 28 to 27.

Maximum damage distance reduced by 20%.

Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.3 to 1.2.

Upper body shot multiplier reduced from 1.1 to 1.

Limb Throw Multiplier reduced from 1 to 0.9.

Increased vertical and horizontal recoil.

Corrections

Fixed an issue that caused some players to have to restart the game in order to unlock a gifted Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass levels could not be skipped correctly after receiving a gifted Battle Pass.

Fixed a closed door in the Salt Mine control center that would kill players on contact.

Fixed an issue that caused players to lose control of their Operator when passing through a red door in which another player died previously.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when using some QBZ-83 (Black Ops Cold War) weapon projects.

Annotations

Nail Gun: Raven wants to analyze the data to adjust the time per kill when using it. They want to turn it into a highly mobile weapon that dominates the close encounter, as a rival to shotguns.