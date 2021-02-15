CoD Warzone: Pistol Unlock Requirements Revealed

Users find out what you must do to complete the Sykov Pistol Unlock Challenge in Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC.

Call of Duty: Warzone faces the final days of Season 1, which it shares with the current main installment: Black Ops Cold War. It is no secret that the title of Infinity Ward hides three weapons not yet released, but already seen among users. Although we still do not know when they will officially arrive, the community has discovered the requirements to be able to unlock the Sykov pistol.

How to meet the Sykov pistol unlock requirement in CoD Warzone

Despite not appearing in the armory, you have the opportunity right now to get ahead of the Sykov pistol unlock challenge. To do this, you must kill 4 players with a pistol in 5 different games. You can do it in any mode of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, either in Bloody Loot or in Team Pull, in case you prefer not to risk your skin in Battle Royale.

When you complete the requirements, a notice will appear on the screen that you have unlocked it. If by any chance they kill you and you have not been able to look closely, you will know that you completed the challenge by means of a sign in the main menu. On the right side of the screen, just below the range box, you should see a dynamic green box, just as it appears in the armory when you get a new item. Even if you cannot access it yet, you will have already advanced work.

In the event that you have a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you can check your progress by heading to survival mode. Start a private match and access the weapon shopping station. Click on the Guns tab and scroll all the way down. You will see the Sykov in all its glory. Currently that mode is the only place where you can test it in action.