CoD Warzone Pacific and Vanguard: All Season 1 Content

CoD Warzone: The first season of the new installment of the saga is imminent and progress will be linked to the popular battle royale. We tell you all the details. Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard are preparing for the first great event that will link the future of both. In addition to Caldera, the new Pacific map that is integrated into the battle royale, we are attending the beginning of Season 1 of both titles. How could it be otherwise, there are many new features that it brings: changes in multiplayer, new weapons, zombie mode and more. We tell you everything you need to know.
Contents of Season 1 for Call of Duty: Warzone
Map of the Pacific (Caldera)
Game Mode: Vanguard Royale
Game Mode: Vanguard Resurgence
New contracts
New public events
New Operator: Lewis
New Operator: Isabella
New Operator: Francis
Over 40 new weapons
Weapon: Katana
Weapon: Sierra
Weapon: Cooper carbine
Weapon: Gorenko anti-tank rifle
Contents of Season 1 for Call of Duty: Vanguard (multiplayer)
New map: Paradise (6 Vs 6, 8 Vs 8 and 12 Vs 12)
New map: Radar (6 Vs 6, 7 Vs 7, 8 Vs 8 and 14 Vs 14)
New game mode: Control