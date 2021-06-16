CoD Warzone Introduces Season 4 Battle Pass; New Trailer

Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision shares the trailer for the Battle Pass of the fourth season that will be shared by both the popular battle royale, as well as CoD Black Ops Cold War.Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are about to start their long-awaited Season 4, which was shown for the first time during the Summer Game Fest 2021. To celebrate, the official channels of the popular battle royale of Activision has released the trailer for the Battle Pass, in which you can see some of the new weapons that season four brings, such as the MG 82 light machine gun and the C58 assault rifle, among others.

Among all the novelties that Season 4 will bring, the inclusion of playable opportunities that will be provided by satellites that will impact some points on the game map stands out. On the sidelines, the red doors continue to be a mystery.

Cod Warzone Season 4: when does it start?

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will begin in Spain on June 17 at 06:00 AM (05:00 AM in the Canary Islands). Below, the full schedule for each territory. You can consult the main contents through the following link.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): 06:00 hours

Spain (Canary Islands): 05:00 hours

Argentina: 01:00 hours

Bolivia: 00:00 hours

Brazil: 01:00 hours

Chile: 00:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 10:00 p.m.

Cuba: 00:00 hours

Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 10:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): 00:00

Guatemala: 10:00 p.m.

Honduras: 10:00 p.m.

Mexico: 11:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 10:00 p.m.

Panama: 11:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 00:00 hours

Peru: 11:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 00:00 hours

Dominican Republic: 00:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 00:00 hours

United States (PT): 9:00 p.m.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are available on PC, PS5, Ps4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. As for versions of the popular battle royale, Raven Software is working on improvements for next generation consoles.