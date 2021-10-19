CoD Warzone | Halloween Event: The Haunting; Date, Time, Trailer And Everything We Know

Call of Duty: Warzone will host its Halloween event this October 19 at 7:00 PM CEST. We tell you everything you need to know before receiving it. Call of Duty: Warzone is preparing to receive the contents of its long-awaited Halloween event: The Haunting. Scream, Donnie Darko and more horror characters will attend both the battle royale and Black Ops Cold War. In this piece we explain when it will start and what you should keep in mind.

What’s New in The Haunting: New Weapons, Modes, Operators, and More

The event stands out for the incorporation of some of the most popular faces in horror movies. It will begin this October 19 at 7:00 p.m. CEST and will run until November 2. Scream will be available on the ingame store from launch; Donnie Darko, on the other hand, will do the same from October 24. Each one will cost 2,400 COD points (about 20 euros) and will be accompanied by other cosmetic items, including weapon projects.

Once it starts, you will see the usual event tab in the main menu. A total of nine challenges await you to complete. The final reward is well worth it: the LAPA submachine gun. The weapon is one of those expected as part of the reinforcements of Season 6. We are talking about a submachine gun with a low cadence, high damage and solid at a distance. Later, on November 2, the last weapon will arrive: the hammer and sickle.

During this frame you will see the thematic game mode in the playlist. Called The Ghosts of Verdansk, players will have to survive waves of ghosts, which will grow in size as participants die. Those who remain alive will have to manage their fear, a new meter that will indicate your sanity according to what you see on the screen. Seeing ghosts or standing at the same point will make it increase, while if you kill constantly it will decrease.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 10:00 am

Paraguay: at 11:00 am

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.