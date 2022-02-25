CoD Warzone, Free Combat Pack With PS Plus; All Contents

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard receive a new free cosmetic pack for all PS Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4. Already in Season 2. Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard offer a new combat pack to mark the start of Season 2, now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. PlayStation users subscribed to PS Plus will be able to receive this cosmetic bundle at no additional cost.

CoD Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Combat Pack Contents

First Wave – Legendary Wade Skin

Overlord – Legendary Weapon Blueprint for BAR

Neptune – Gracey Automatic Shotgun Legendary Weapon Blueprint

Combat Fatigue – Epic Amulet

Sea Brine – Epic Clock

Watery Tomb – Epic Calling Card

Direct Hit – Epic Calling Card

60 minute double experience

You have until the end of the season to redeem it on your profile.

What is CoD Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 about?

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard incorporates a multitude of content that will be expanded as the weeks progress. In the case of battle royale, the highlight is the incorporation of Nebula V as a playable mechanic. You will find field upgrades to equip your bullets with this toxic gas. If you incapacitate someone, they will emit the gas from their body, which will affect teammates who come to help.

You will also be able to see the Nebula V bomb on rare occasions. For 2 minutes you can bomb an area that will be flooded by the gas. Players will be able to get through it by using another of the field upgrades introduced, a portable decontamination station. All while exploring seven new underground locations and a Nebula V factory.