CoD Warzone Confirms Playable Changes Coming With Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone: The arrival of Caldera and the first season of Vanguard will modify some of the playable mechanics of Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Call of Duty: Warzone presents the playable news that will incorporate in Caldera, the war in the Pacific as part of the Vanguard content. The first season of both games will begin on December 8. Those who only play battle royale, on the other hand, will have to wait 24 hours for the end of early access. We tell you everything you need to know. At the top of the news you can see his latest trailer.

What playable changes will Caldera bring to CoD Warzone?

The modifications that have transpired up to now take into account several factors. The first, the Gulag. The duel to win a second chance will return with the same intensity as always, only now the survivor will return to the game with the weapons that he has used inside, including the tactical equipment.

Deadly Silence will suffer a nerf, while the Vulnerable Force Ammo will eventually wear off. From Raven they share that they have been monitoring nerfs to the stun grenades, the heartbeat sensor and the dual melee weapons. It’s not all performance reductions. Some lethal and technical equipment will receive upgrades; the former will do more damage, while others like the stimulant will give you a boost in movement speed. We must wait for the next dates to know exactly where they are now.

Another one of the changes in weight is in the drops of supplies. In Caldera you will be able to get hold of them at the buying stations from the close of the first circle, that is, after the distribution of the first wave of boxes on the map.

The map will have a multitude of points of interest to visit throughout the games. You can find out what they are by clicking on this link. The image that accompanies these lines is also a good reflection of what it is intended to show.