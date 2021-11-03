CoD Warzone Closes Stitch And Adler’s Journey In Season 6’s Final Story Scene

CoD Warzone: Treyarch publishes the plot ending to the story linking Warzone to Black Ops Cold War. Everything is prepared for the destruction of Verdansk. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War publish the final plot scene of Season 6, the last expected for the Treyarch title. The pursuit of Adler and his team for hunting down Stitch concludes. You can see it at the top of this news.

“With Adler deprogrammed and Perseus plans disrupted, there is nowhere to go,” the company reveals in its official description. Hudson, Woods, Mason and Adler travel to the ruins of Verdansk to confront Stitch, setting the stage for the final confrontation that has been brewing for 16 years. ” From now on it is the turn of the next installment of the saga.

What awaits Warzone from now on?

The plot conclusion of Black Ops Cold War lays the foundations for the future of Warzone. Throughout the month of November we will see events related to the destruction of Verdansk, which will usher in the next chapter: the Pacific. Starting on December 2, the new map will arrive along with all the Call of Duty: Vanguard content. This will kick off the first season alongside the title set in World War II.

Almost two years after the start of the battle royale, Raven Software will pay tribute to Verdansk. The Last Hours of Verdansk special event will introduce players to their last steps through the city as bombs destroy everything in their path. It will be held on November 30 and December 1. It won’t be until a day later, on December 2, when early access to the new map begins for all Vanguard players; it will be released free to the rest of the Call of Duty: Warzone community on December 3.