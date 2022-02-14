CoD Warzone And Vanguard Season 2: All The Contents Of The Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Warzone: We tell you all the content included in the battle pass available in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Expand your armory. Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard celebrate the start of Season 2 with their Battle Pass update. Over the next few months, you’ll be able to receive new cosmetic content in the form of weapons, skins, and more. We tell you all the rewards and how much it costs to acquire it.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass Contents

all rewards

Level 1 | Business Card – March (Free)

Level 2 | Business card – On the cliff

Level 3 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 4 | Amulet – With much respect

Level 5 | Project Bravo Sniper Rifle – Dark Owl

Level 6 | 100 COD points (free)

Level 7 | double experience token

Level 8 | double experience token

Level 9 | Business card – Swiss landscape

Level 10 | Roland Skin – Blizzard Conditions

Level 11 | dbole tokens experience

Level 12 | 100 COD points

Level 13 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 14 | Emblem – Hypothermia

Level 15 | KG M40 (free)

Level 16 | Spray – Big Hit

Level 17 | 100 COD points

Level 18 | Handgun Project Charlie – Bloody Brilliance

Level 19 | Vanguard Finisher – Spinebreaker

Level 20 | Beatrice Skin – Parisian

Level 21 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 22 | double experience token

Level 23 | 100 COD points

Level 24 | Project Bravo Shotgun – Woodgrain (Free)

Level 25 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 26 | Player Title – Super Chill

Level 27 | Project Delta Submachine Gun – Restrainer

Level 28 | Reticle – Alignment (free)

Level 29 | double experience token

Level 30 | Lucas Skin – Wanderer

Level 31 | Whitley (free)

Level 32 | 100 COD points

Level 33 | Business card – Some warmth

Level 34 | Clock – guerrilla (clan level)

Level 35 | Project Delta Sniper Rifle – Oberland (free)

Level 36 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 37 | Spray – Perforated (free)

Level 38 | Project Alpha Light Machine Gun – Tip of the Iceberg

Level 39 | Emblem – Bad Streak (Free)

Level 40 | Halima Skin – Tourniquet

Level 41 | 100 COD points

Level 42 | India Assault Rifle Project – Good Doctor

Level 43 | double experience token

Level 44 | Business Card – Two Fronts (Free)

Level 45 | Project Charlie Shotgun – Icy Firecracker

Level 46 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 47 | Emblem – In Memoriam

Level 48 | 100 COD points (free)

Level 49 | Business Card – Night Patrol

Level 50 | Daniel Skin – Rocky Mountains

Level 51 | Project Charlie Assault Rifle – Librarian

Level 52 | Emblem – Pounded

Level 53 | double experience token

Level 54 | Amulet – Memento mori

Level 55 | Project Echo Assault Rifle – Wolfsgarten (Free)

Level 56 | 100 COD points

Level 57 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 58 | double experience token

Level 59 | Echo Submachine Gun Project – Helvetia

Level 60 | Padmavati Aspect – Sun Dried

Level 61 | Reticle – Rune Reader (Free)

Level 62 | Clock – Mosaic

Level 63 | double experience token

Level 64 | Business Card – Ascending Scales (Free)

Level 65 | Project Charlie Light Machine Gun – Austrian Leather

Level 66 | 100 COD points

Level 67 | Emblem – Barrier Breaker (Free)

Level 68 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 69 | Amulet – Silver Spoon

Level 70 | Shigenori Aspect – Bukeshisso

Level 71 | Delta Submachine Gun Project – Burnt Olive

Level 72 | Double Weapon Experience Token (Free)

Level 73 | double experience token

Level 74 | 100 COD points

Level 75 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 76 | Project Bravo Assault Rifle – Fairy Tale

Level 77 | Business Card – Mountain Rage (Free)

Level 78 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 79 | Emblem – Canadian Shamrock

Level 80 | Solange Skin – Burgundy Streets

Level 81 | Project Echo Handgun – French Blue (Free)

Level 82 | 100 points code

Level 83 | double experience token

Level 84 | Amulet – Elite Hunt (Free)

Level 85 | Delta Shotgun Project – Alpine Zebra

Level 86 | double experience token

Level 87 | Double Weapon Experience Token

Level 88 | Emblem – Spooky (Free)

Level 89 | Project Charlie Melee – Below Zero

Level 90 | Wade Look – New York Blues

Level 91 | 100 COD points

Level 92 | Business Card – Alpine Assassin

Level 93 | Clock – Poison Dart

Level 94 | Emblem – Frozen Breath (Free)

Level 95 | Project Echo Light Machine Gun – Curse of Khepri

Level 96 | double experience token

Level 97 | Amulet – Primitive Pearl

Level 98 | 100 COD points (free)

Level 99 | Emblem – Undaunted

Level 100 | Anna’s Skin – White Mirage

Level 100 | Juliet Assault Rifle Project – Postmodern

Level 100 | player title – Mountaineer

Level 100 | Emblem – Season 2