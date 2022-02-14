CoD Warzone And Vanguard Season 2: All The Contents Of The Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Warzone: We tell you all the content included in the battle pass available in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Expand your armory. Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard celebrate the start of Season 2 with their Battle Pass update. Over the next few months, you’ll be able to receive new cosmetic content in the form of weapons, skins, and more. We tell you all the rewards and how much it costs to acquire it.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass Contents
all rewards
Level 1 | Business Card – March (Free)
Level 2 | Business card – On the cliff
Level 3 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 4 | Amulet – With much respect
Level 5 | Project Bravo Sniper Rifle – Dark Owl
Level 6 | 100 COD points (free)
Level 7 | double experience token
Level 8 | double experience token
Level 9 | Business card – Swiss landscape
Level 10 | Roland Skin – Blizzard Conditions
Level 11 | dbole tokens experience
Level 12 | 100 COD points
Level 13 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 14 | Emblem – Hypothermia
Level 15 | KG M40 (free)
Level 16 | Spray – Big Hit
Level 17 | 100 COD points
Level 18 | Handgun Project Charlie – Bloody Brilliance
Level 19 | Vanguard Finisher – Spinebreaker
Level 20 | Beatrice Skin – Parisian
Level 21 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 22 | double experience token
Level 23 | 100 COD points
Level 24 | Project Bravo Shotgun – Woodgrain (Free)
Level 25 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 26 | Player Title – Super Chill
Level 27 | Project Delta Submachine Gun – Restrainer
Level 28 | Reticle – Alignment (free)
Level 29 | double experience token
Level 30 | Lucas Skin – Wanderer
Level 31 | Whitley (free)
Level 32 | 100 COD points
Level 33 | Business card – Some warmth
Level 34 | Clock – guerrilla (clan level)
Level 35 | Project Delta Sniper Rifle – Oberland (free)
Level 36 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 37 | Spray – Perforated (free)
Level 38 | Project Alpha Light Machine Gun – Tip of the Iceberg
Level 39 | Emblem – Bad Streak (Free)
Level 40 | Halima Skin – Tourniquet
Level 41 | 100 COD points
Level 42 | India Assault Rifle Project – Good Doctor
Level 43 | double experience token
Level 44 | Business Card – Two Fronts (Free)
Level 45 | Project Charlie Shotgun – Icy Firecracker
Level 46 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 47 | Emblem – In Memoriam
Level 48 | 100 COD points (free)
Level 49 | Business Card – Night Patrol
Level 50 | Daniel Skin – Rocky Mountains
Level 51 | Project Charlie Assault Rifle – Librarian
Level 52 | Emblem – Pounded
Level 53 | double experience token
Level 54 | Amulet – Memento mori
Level 55 | Project Echo Assault Rifle – Wolfsgarten (Free)
Level 56 | 100 COD points
Level 57 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 58 | double experience token
Level 59 | Echo Submachine Gun Project – Helvetia
Level 60 | Padmavati Aspect – Sun Dried
Level 61 | Reticle – Rune Reader (Free)
Level 62 | Clock – Mosaic
Level 63 | double experience token
Level 64 | Business Card – Ascending Scales (Free)
Level 65 | Project Charlie Light Machine Gun – Austrian Leather
Level 66 | 100 COD points
Level 67 | Emblem – Barrier Breaker (Free)
Level 68 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 69 | Amulet – Silver Spoon
Level 70 | Shigenori Aspect – Bukeshisso
Level 71 | Delta Submachine Gun Project – Burnt Olive
Level 72 | Double Weapon Experience Token (Free)
Level 73 | double experience token
Level 74 | 100 COD points
Level 75 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 76 | Project Bravo Assault Rifle – Fairy Tale
Level 77 | Business Card – Mountain Rage (Free)
Level 78 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 79 | Emblem – Canadian Shamrock
Level 80 | Solange Skin – Burgundy Streets
Level 81 | Project Echo Handgun – French Blue (Free)
Level 82 | 100 points code
Level 83 | double experience token
Level 84 | Amulet – Elite Hunt (Free)
Level 85 | Delta Shotgun Project – Alpine Zebra
Level 86 | double experience token
Level 87 | Double Weapon Experience Token
Level 88 | Emblem – Spooky (Free)
Level 89 | Project Charlie Melee – Below Zero
Level 90 | Wade Look – New York Blues
Level 91 | 100 COD points
Level 92 | Business Card – Alpine Assassin
Level 93 | Clock – Poison Dart
Level 94 | Emblem – Frozen Breath (Free)
Level 95 | Project Echo Light Machine Gun – Curse of Khepri
Level 96 | double experience token
Level 97 | Amulet – Primitive Pearl
Level 98 | 100 COD points (free)
Level 99 | Emblem – Undaunted
Level 100 | Anna’s Skin – White Mirage
Level 100 | Juliet Assault Rifle Project – Postmodern
Level 100 | player title – Mountaineer
Level 100 | Emblem – Season 2