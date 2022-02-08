CoD Warzone And Vanguard Premiere Season 2 With Its Plot Trailer

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard offer the first look at Season 2 with their plot trailer. The contents will be released on February 14. Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard publish the plot trailer for Season 2. In the video we give voice and face to the three operators that make up the Yeti Task Force. You can see the video at the top of this news.

During the trailer we can get some glimpse of where the narrative wants to go. The operators infiltrate a Nazi fortress to find the origin of the Nebula V project, a biological weapon being developed by Hitler’s forces. The three main characters end up fleeing the place with a box whose content we do not know: we will see what remains in the future.

The footage ends with a clear slogan: “Deploy with armored war machines.” Although it has not yet been confirmed, the latest rumors suggest that they refer to a game mode for Vanguard similar to Ground War, from Modern Warfare 2019.

When will Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 start?

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 will kick off on February 14 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. At first they had planned an earlier date. However, the delay was caused by the technical problems that have shaken the battle royale since the release of Caldera, its new map.

“To date, we have released a set number of updates, but more are needed,” Raven Software began in its statement. “For this reason we have decided to move the start of Season 2 for Warzone Pacific and Vanguard to February 14. We will use this additional development time to release updates, including optimizations to gameplay, balance (including weapons and gear), to fix stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish that improves the player experience.”