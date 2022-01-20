CoD Warzone And Vanguard Delay The Start Of Season 2 Due To Technical Problems

CoD Warzone: Raven Software and the other studios responsible for CoD Warzone and Vanguard will use this extra time to fix most of the issues. Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard will receive Season 2 content a few weeks later than planned. Activision has confirmed its delay until February 14 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. In a brief tweet, the company alludes to the technical problems that have arisen since the arrival of Caldera in 2021.

The reasons for the delay of Season 2 of CoD Warzone

“To date, we have released a certain number of updates, but more are needed,” they begin. “For this reason we have decided to move the start of Season 2 for Warzone Pacific and Vanguard to February 14. We will use this additional development time to release updates, including optimizations to gameplay, balance (including weapons and gear), to fix stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish that improves the player experience.”

We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience. More intel: https://t.co/dB2ruoguXq pic.twitter.com/iBWEVQFwpf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 19, 2022

The team notes that the improvements they will implement soon “will correct several issues reported by the community and other quality of life improvements.” “Tweaks to core gameplay, mechanics, and balance are important things that we’re continually focused on. The corrections will be applied […] through the five systems”, they conclude.

The problems in Call of Duty: Warzone were the most commented topic among the community at the end of 2021. The goodbye of Verdansk left us with a new map that called into question all the work done since its launch. Beyond the technical issues, the game had critical bugs that affected the solidity of the gameplay during the period in which it was accompanied by Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. There is room for improvement.