CoD Warzone and Cold War Season 1 Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War introduce the 100 levels included in the Season 1 Battle Pass. Weapons, Skins, Projects and more.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War begin their Season 1. The new wave of content brings with it the long-awaited unification of progression. Know all the details about the present of the saga in this link. In this piece we will focus on all the rewards available in the Battle Pass. Aspects of Operator, weapons, Projects … Extend your experience in battle royale and competitive from this December 16.

Weapons

At the beginning of Season 1, we see the arrival of 2 new unreleased weapons.

MAC-10 (unlockable at level 15 of the Battle Pass) | Automatic submachine gun. Excellent rate of fire with increased vertical recoil. Better handling speed and reduced damage.

Groza (unlockable at level 31 of the Battle Pass) | Automatic assault submachine gun. Excellent handling speed and improved damage. High rate of fire and good damage range.

Weapons projects

20 Weapon Projects will be available to unlock throughout 100 levels. The arsenal focuses solely on Black Ops Cold War.

Operators

In total, you’ll find 11 skins for existing Operators from the Black Ops Cold War universe. Each of them has two alternative versions, the so-called recolors, which modify the aesthetics of the basic model. To the 11 chosen we must add one more: Stitch. The main face of this Season 1.



