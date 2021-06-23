CoD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New Free PS Plus Pack on PS5

CoD Warzone: Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War receives a new free Combat Pack for PS Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War receive a new free Combat Pack for PS Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4. After the arrival of Season 4, users subscribed to the PlayStation service will be able to receive new cosmetic content.

Skyhook Combat Pack: all content

The Skyhook pack consists of six customization items and a double experience token, including a weapon project. We leave you with the complete list below:

Aspect of Helen Park (Operator Black Ops Cold War)

Outstanding Pellington Project

Exceptional Deck Project

Exotic Weapon Amulet

Exceptional Emblem

Legend business card

Double score card for 60 minutes

If your PlayStation Network profile is registered in PS Plus, you can redeem this Combat Package through this link. If you prefer to do it from the console, it will appear in the subscription tab in the PS Store on both PS5 and PS4. Once redeemed, they will appear as soon as one of the two games starts.

What about these customization items on other platforms? By cross-saving your Activision profile, all your progress, inventory, and rewards are carried over to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC families. However, these seven items will only appear as they are on both Sony consoles. You can play them on Xbox, although default visual modifications will be displayed.