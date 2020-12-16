CoD: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Update

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War kick off their Season 1. We already know the full release notes for the December 16 update.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone begin their content cycle for the next 12 months. Multiplayer and battle royale go hand in hand to integrate all the progress in a single profile. Regardless of which installment you play, you will add a unified advance, including Modern Warfare. The long-awaited patch is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Among the balances of weapons are the decline (and not a little) in the power of tactical rifles. They have seen their cadence, effective range and headshot multiplier reduced, this only in the AUG. On the other hand, the FFAR assault rifle improves its dispersion and range, among other sensible changes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone full patch notes

Then we leave you with the complete notes.

Battle Pass

Up to 100 levels of unlockable items available in the Battle Pass system at the start of Season 1, including two free weapons (MAC-10 at level 15 and Groza at level 31), Operator skins, Weapon projects, Music combat, 1300 COD points, Double experience tokens and more.

Black Ops Cold War Battle Pass progress can be achieved in Black Opc Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare at the start of Season 1.

Unlocked vehicle skins will be unique to each game (Black Ops Cold War and Warzone).



