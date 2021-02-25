CoD: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War news Season 2

Learn about all the news that the start of Season 2 has left us in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The Zombies arrive in Verdansk.

It’s time: Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War begins. From February 25 we will find a multitude of novelties that will accompany each delivery over the next 54 days. With the update now available, we tell you everything you need to know to enjoy the new content.

New weapons

As usual, we will receive 2 free new weapons as part of the Season 2 Battle Pass. The FARA 83 Assault Rifle is a kind of reinterpretation of the signature Galil, which you will unlock upon reaching level 15 of the pass. On the other hand, the LC10 submachine gun offers one of the greatest controls in its family of weapons. We will have to wait a bit to unlock it: level 31.

This is how the official description narrates from within the game

FARA 83: automatic assault rifle. Its high rate of fire and muzzle velocity allow good vulnerability force at long distances. Slightly more intense recoil with lower driving speed.

LC10: automatic submachine gun. Well balanced, with excellent damage range and good precision. Delivers moderate damage and high rate of fire with impressive muzzle velocity.

Call of Duty: Warzone | New Points of Interest, Zombies and Event

The main changes received in the Battle Royale are located around the presence of the Vodianoy, the freighter that was heading to Verdansk in recent weeks. You will see that she has hit the map between the port and the prison. Her arrival has opened a wave of dangers from the hand of the Zombies. The ship is perfectly accessible from the start of the game.