CoD: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War news Season 1

We review the news in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Isle of Rebirth, new weapons, operators, unified progress, and more.

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone begins on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. With the update now available for download, players of both games will see a new wave of content before them, both in multiplayer and battle royale. See the full notes here. This we can expect from December 16.

CoD: Warzone | New map, Black Ops Cold War integration and more

The most remarkable novelty of Call of Duty: Warzone is in the complete integration with the game of Treyarch. All the weapons of the 80s will coexist with that seen since last March in a single place. You can create custom classes by merging the two universes, including the same model (ie a modern AK-47 with its predecessor in the 80s). The same goes for the Operators, only this arrived a few weeks ago.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 1 news

Your military rank level has been reset for the new progression system. The advances in Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are unified, that is, you will not lose anything if you play any of the three. The battle pass, which in this case corresponds to Season 1, will grow in levels regardless of the delivery to which you dedicate your time. Even if you have been reset, you will keep the unlocks that you have received during all this time; If you are a Cold War player, you will start with the level of military rank that you achieved during the preseason.

The most outstanding novelty is the arrival of the Island of Rebirth, the new playable map that will coexist with Verdansk. This reinterpretation of Alcatraz Prison fits into the background of the game, as its walls contain a Nova-6 gas factory, a prominent element among the veterans of the saga. For the moment you can find it in an exclusive game list, different from the classic battle royale experience. Squads will continue to revive after death as long as one of the members remains alive. If you have played CoD: Mobile, you will be used to it.

The Gulag has also seen its offer renewed. In Verdansk you will be thrown into a training ground whose setting is starred by a model of Nuketown. In this link you will find all the details. As for the Gulag on the Island of Rebirth, it has a small modification in front of the prison we know: metal detectors. On both sides of the stage there are detectors that will whistle our passage, which becomes a sound track for the enemy. Be careful where you step.



