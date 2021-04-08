CoD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War: How to get the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle for free

CoD Warzone: We tell you the requirement to unlock the ZRG 20 mm precision rifle for free in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War in Season 2.Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War receive the latest weapon planned as part of the Season 2 content. The ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle is added to the arsenal of both games under a specific requirement, as usual. In this piece we will tell you how to unlock it for free, as well as taking a look at the shortcut upon payment.

How to unlock the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle for free

In order to unlock the ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle you will need to obtain 2 Far Shot medals in 10 different games. It is very important that you complete the game where you have completed a step; if you leave you will have to repeat it again so that the counter is updated.

The Far Shot medals are, perhaps, the most obtained in a normal game. They are achieved by killing at a distance further than normal, approximately more than 50 meters from the target. In Warzone you will do it in almost every game: whether you have a kar 98, AUG or M16, killing from afar allows you to advance in the challenge. Yes, it doesn’t matter which weapon you do it with.

If you don’t have the patience to repeat the process 10 times, Treyarch and Raven Software currently offer a cosmetic package that includes a 20mm ZRG weapon project. Called Jackpot Sniper, for 1200 COD points (around 10 euros) you will get a variant of the sniper rifle, accompanied by other elements. Then we leave you with the complete package:

Big Boss – Legendary 20mm ZRG Weapon Project

One Million Token – Legendary Amulet

Wasteful – Legendary Emblem

Full – Epic Sticker

Available now in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will arrive starting April 8 at 19:00 CET. The ZRG 20mm precedes the arrival of Rivas, the last operator to debut before Season 3.