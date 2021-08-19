CoD: Vanguard Will Feature Zombies Mode; Will Be The Prologue of Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch will lead the development of Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s Zombies mode. The story arc will be the prologue to the events of Black Ops Cold War.Call of Duty: Vanguard is presented in partnership with a battery of relevant announcements for fans of the saga. The experience Sledgehammer Games is creating will feature the popular Zombies mode. However, this side of the game will be developed by Treyarch. We tell you all the details below

The parents of the Zombies mode will be in charge of this side of Call of Duty: Vanguard. We know that it will take the narrative arc posed in Black Ops Cold War, so we speak that the events that we will see will be the prologue of the events of the 80s. As explained by those responsible, this will mark “the first crossover” in the history of the Call of Duty franchise.

We can expect “continuity of the background of the Zombies mode” while “it will innovate in the gameplay”. Call of Duty: Vanguard will be developed based on the Modern Warfare 2019 engine, so this will be the first time we see the undead in this version. During the weeks prior to your arrival, more information will be shared about what awaits us from day one.

We shouldn’t wait long to get back to WWII. Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to launch on November 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Under the first paragraph you will find our complete advance, where we review the keys to the campaign mode, the first details of the multiplayer and what we can expect about the technical improvements, playable and others. Activision wasn’t lying when it said it would be “a robust game” from day one.