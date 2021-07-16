CoD: Vanguard To Be Revealed in August Inside Warzone

CoD: Vanguard, Anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty must have found it strange that we are already in July and, so far, nothing has been shown about the next entry in the franchise. And, if a message posted on the profile of leaker Tom Henderson turns out to be confirmed, that revelation should happen next month.

“Call of Duty 2021 will be revealed ‘mid-year’ and that should also happen within Warzone. We’re still a little way off this revelation, the best guess is probably August to coincide with the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War reveal,” the message reads.

It is noteworthy that the month of August also marks the realization of gamescom 2021, so the German event (scheduled to take place between the 25th and 29th of August) appears as a good stage guess for us to have an idea of ​​how the so talked about will be. Call of Duty: Vanguard.

So far Activision hasn’t officially commented on when the next Call of Duty reveal will be, but given that it’s scheduled to hit stores later this year, it certainly wouldn’t make much sense to keep putting it off.