COD: Vanguard Leads UK Sales, But Down

Call of Duty: Vanguard secured its position as the UK’s best-selling game for the first week of November, which ended on the 6th. Second place went to FIFA 22.

Activision’s game had a strong presence in the digital segment, but the number of physical units sold continues to decline from last year.

According to statistics released by Games Industry, COD: Vanguard sold 23% less physical units than the previous game in the franchise, Black Ops Cold War. This, in turn, had already sold 64% less than Modern Warfare. This shows what we already know: despite a slowdown in acceleration, the physical media sales segment continues to decline.

But that is not to say that COD is not being successful, because in the digital segment Vanguard had a growth of 39%.

The success of Call of Duty: Vanguard is greatest on PlayStation. The game has 41% of its buyers on PS5, with 29% of them on PS4. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S took 19% and 11% of game buyers, respectively.

Here is the complete ranking of the best selling games in the UK for the first week of November:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

FIFA 22

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Guardians of the Galaxy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch)

Fortnite Minty Legends Pack

Far Cry 6