CoD: Vanguard Extends Its Open Beta Until Wednesday

Call of Duty: Vanguard held its second beta test period over the past weekend. But players who haven’t had a chance to play in recent days have just been given an overtime: the open testing period now runs until Wednesday, September 22nd.

It’s a two-day increase in the testing period that started on Thursday of last week, the 16th. Only those who pre-ordered the game could play from Thursday, and on Saturday the Beta was open to everyone. Those who didn’t buy the game then only had two days to play, and maybe that’s why Activision decided to extend the period for another two days.

Another understanding is that perhaps the open testing period for Vanguard has not reached the number of players that the developer would like. The new title from one of the world’s best-selling game franchises failed to make the top five on Twitch and has been experiencing cheater issues long before its release.

The game comes at a time when Activision Blizzard faces serious legal problems because of the working environment for its employees, which has even resulted in the producer trying to distance its name from the promotion of its new game in the COD series.

The Open Beta of Call of Duty: Vanguard will now close on September 22nd at 2:00 pm EDT.