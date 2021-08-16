CoD Vanguard: Announcement Date Revealed and Game Wins First Teaser

Apparently, it’s finally time for us to officially meet Call of Duty Vanguard! After much speculation about its release date, today (16), Activision announced the date and released the game’s first official teaser, check it out:

In addition to bringing the date, the tweet also makes it clear that the reveal event will take place in the free to play hit Call of Duty: Warzone, exactly as was already speculated in rumors and leaks. Apparently, a modified version of the Verdansk map should appear to bring the news, possibly involving the train in some way.

So make a note of it in your calendar and stay tuned on August 19th to check out the Call of Duty: Vanguard revelation firsthand at 2:30 pm (Eastern Time)! Until then, tell us here in the comments about your expectations for the game!