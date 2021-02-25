CoD Update: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2

We tell you all the changes, adjustments and news of the patch for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone receive the Season 2 update, now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. The changes vary depending on the game and cover practically all aspects. We leave you with the full notes below.

Call of Duty: Warzone: Full Notes

Size

PS5: 17 GB

PS4: 17 GB

Xbox Series X | S: 17.9 GB

Xbox One: 17.9 GB

PC: between 16.9 GB and 20.8 GB

Gameplay

Equipment updated by Verdansk and includes the two new weapons from Season 2: FARA 83 and LC10 SMG.

Players who are on the gas longer will take more damage over time.

Previous Season Challenges can now be completed after it ends and during future seasons.

Warzone intelligence missions have been removed.

Balanced the experience gained in Kingslayer and the other unique modes to balance the rewards.

New points of interest

The Vodianoy freighter is now aground next to the Prison.

Missile silos hidden by Verdansk: Military Base, Novi Grazna Hills and Tavorsk Park.

Bunkers 00, 04, 05, 06, 09 and 11, the metro and the stadium garage have been closed.

Weapons

New weapons: FARA 83, LC10 and Machete.

Added challenge unlockables on MAC-10 and Groza.

Reactive weapon project added.

Cold War accessories have been adjusted so that their strengths and weaknesses now work properly.

General fixes

Players will no longer respawn outside of the Gulag combat area.

When equipping Vulnerable Ammo on Cold War weapons, they will now have a cooldown.

Fixed errors with the course of the grids.

The Spirit of the Forest skin now renders correctly at all distances.

The Gem Cutter Silenced Assault Rifle is now properly silenced.

Operator Unkillable mission will now correctly trace kills you have taken with High Alert on.

The Mac-10 Unlock Challenge will now plot correctly when you get two Quick Kills using a Submachine Gun.

Operator missions now require the partner operator to be equipped.

Fixed a bug where war songs were not playing correctly.

Fixed an issue where the heartbeat sensor would incorrectly deploy the player with the phantom perk activated in the death chamber.

Prestige banners now include the correct text.