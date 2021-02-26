COD receives updates that no longer fit on a 500 GB PS4

As we mentioned in our review of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Activision accidentally brought a problem to players by integrating games whose download is quite heavy. Today, the producer confirmed that a PS4 with a 500 GB hard drive would no longer be able to receive updates from Modern Warfare if all the latest CODs are also installed.

To be able to enjoy Cold War season 2 just install a relatively small 10.5 GB update, but the problem is that the PS4 always requires that you have double the free space available compared to the total size of the game that will be updated before to start a download.

According to Activision itself, “players who have a PlayStation 4 base with a standard 500 GB hard drive may need to get more storage if they want to have the most up-to-date versions of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War installed.”

So, if you are not in the mood to invest in more storage, from now on you will need to choose which games to leave or not installed on your PS4 at the same time. Are you also having trouble keeping the games installed around? Comment below!