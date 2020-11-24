CoD Patch: Black Ops Cold War | Zombie improvements

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War receives a new patch that fixes hot spot respawns, among other improvements. Multiplayer and Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is preparing to receive its next map: Nuketown ‘84. Until then, the company publishes a new patch that fixes several of the problems reported by users in these early days of play.

Notable changes to comebacks in Hot Spot mode. Now you will get to the active points easier. On the other hand, performance in Zombie mode should be better from now on, especially when enemies pile up in the center of the map. Nor can we forget the invincibility of Megaton; you can finish him off once they split.

The update is available as of now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. If you want to know all the ins and outs of its three main aspects, you can find our complete guide through this link. Learn the necessary elements to succeed against other players or discover the secrets of the campaign.

Patch notes

Multiplayer

Adjusted the hot spot reappearance logic to reduce the mean time to hot spots.

Adjusted the weight of enemy respawn in Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike.

Fixed a UI issue that could sometimes occur when loading a game of Squad: Dirty Bomb on Ruka.

Fixed an issue that prevented armor from properly protecting the player from explosive damage in extreme modes.

Zombies

Fixed an issue where the player could achieve a field upgrade charge when their ring of fire was activated.

Fixed an issue that zombies would sometimes cause when they used their ranged attacks without expecting it.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the Megaton to remain invincible after splitting up.

Fixed various stability issues.



