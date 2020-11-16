COD Operators: Black Ops Cold War; what are they

Learn what they are and how to unlock all the Operators available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. 13 make up the initial release list.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already passed through our hands. Through our guide you will find the best tips and tricks to achieve victory in multiplayer. In the past we offered you the complete list of maps, weapons and game modes; On the other hand, we have an impact on how to unlock the kill streaks and what are the best customizable equipment.

In this piece we will review the requirements to get all the operators available in the game. As with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there are two opposing factions, each with its own exclusive operators. At launch you will find 13, half are part of the Warsaw Pact, while the remaining 7 do so from NATO.

Next to each name you will see in which mode you must unlock them. Some will be within Zombies mode, while the rest are unlocked through competitive play. As the months go by the list will get fatter.

NATO

Hunter (Milsim) – Unlocked from the beginning.

Song (Milsim) – Unlocked from the beginning.

Sims – In multiplayer, destroy 10 enemy vehicles or kill streaks.

Adler – In multiplayer, get 10 kills with kill streaks.

Baker – In multiplayer, get 100 sniper rifle kills (or buy the Ultimate edition).

Park: In Zombies, get to the extraction 3 times.

Woods: In multiplayer, get 5 kills without dying 15 times.

Warsaw pact

Vargas (Milsim) – Unlocked from the beginning.

Powers (Milsim) – Unlocked from the beginning.

Portnova: In multiplayer, eliminate 50 enemies revealed by groups of casualties or field upgrades.

Beck – Get 200 kills with Empowered Weapons in Zombies.

Garcia: In Dirty Bomb in Strike Teams, detonate 5 dirty bombs or help your strike team detonate them.

Stone: In multiplayer, execute 15 shots.



