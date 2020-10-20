CoD Modern Warfare ve Warzone, The Haunt of Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare are kicking off their Season 6 in style, with news that fans of horror are sure to please. The new content received a neat trailer that shows everything we can expect from The Haunt of Verdansk. Check out:

As usual, the additional content includes new modes and weapons, but also villains straight out of the cinema! That’s right: the serial killers in The Chainsaw Massacre and the Mortal Games are now part of the COD universe, at least between October 20th and November 3rd, so separate those days in your schedule if you want to enjoy them a lot !

Still within the theme of Halloween, the Supply Boxes now either bring rewards such as projects and customization items, or scare players! You will also be able to participate in nocturnal infiltrations in Verdansk (available in specific modes such as Trios de Warzone), or play the unprecedented Zumbi Royale, where dead operators gain the power to attack the living to try to recover their patents.

In the Modern Warfare store you can find Leatherface and the Billy Doll in special packages, with a Billy skin for Death, a special throwing knife, a Cargo Truck skin, a tricycle pendant and four themed items. In another package, there is a Leatherface skin, another for the Velikan operator, a horn and five themed items.

With regard to weapons, the new automatic shotgun JAK-12 has been added, unlockable through a challenge in the game or by purchasing your project at the store. What did you think of COD’s Halloween news? Are you going to spend Halloween playing with your friends? Comment below!



