COD: Modern Warfare, size difference with new update!

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, with the new update with 1.28 numbering, eases the burden of players on the disc. For a long time, the game could take up to 232 GB with its increasing size. With the latest update, players will be able to reduce the size of the game by deleting a few mods.

In the latest update for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, the biggest feature is undoubtedly the ability to reduce the size of the game. Many gamers are now abandoning old technology HDDs and switching to faster SSDs. Most people’s SSDs are more limited in size than their old HDD, making high-sized games unplayable. At this point, the size reduction updates of high-dimensional games such as Call Of Duty have become a lifeline for these players.

With this new update to the game, your computer can remove every mode in the game (except Warzone). The game has not only reduced the size with the update, but also edited the errors that existed in the game before. If you are also a Warzone player, you can reduce the burden on your storage by deleting mods that you have not played or played before.

How can you reduce the size of the game?

With this new update to the game, most people will want to get rid of these excesses and make room in the storage unit. Below we have explained how you can uninstall other modes of the game for you.

Update the game and close and reopen the client.

After opening the Battle.net Launcher, select Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare.

At this point, you will see the “Settings” section in the upper left part of the game, click there.

Find the “Modify Install” option in the small window that opens.

In the window that opens, click on the “Modify Install” option from the “Game Content” section.

From this point, select the Multiplayer, Special Ops and Campaign modes that you do not want (except Warzone) and continue by removing the tick.

Then, confirm and wait for the game to update again.

Now you can enjoy your game that shrinks up to 100 GB in size.



