CoD: Modern Warfare may get a version optimized for PS5

New generation consoles are already among us, offering a significant performance leap over the PS4 and Xbox One. Many of the games released together with the devices already take advantage of the more powerful hardware, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, while some backward compatible titles, one of the most interesting new features on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, have received updates to run better on new devices.

Among them is the remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Launched in October last year, the game gave a new look to a classic of first-person shooter games, and received interesting upgrades in the new Xbox family, with the main highlight being the support for 120 FPS playback. Interestingly, despite having robust hardware, the PS5 was left out of this, being limited to 60 FPS.

Apparently, Activision may already be working on a way to fix this error, as indicated by the most recent rumor circulating on the internet. According to Reddit user asjonesy99, when trying to select the version of Modern Warfare to be purchased from the PlayStation Store on the PS5, a specific option for the new PlayStation was listed.

In searches conducted by the WCCFTech website, no PS5 version for Modern Warfare was found on the PlayStation Store. We were also unsuccessful in our searches. Therefore, there is a chance that the registration is a fault of the PS Store itself that has already been corrected, or that Sony has already removed the listing from the air.

In case we are actually facing the PS5 version, it is expected that, in addition to the 120 FPS mode, we will also see functions that take advantage of the capabilities of DualSense, something present in Black Ops Cold War. Unfortunately, there is no prediction for that this version materializes, leaving us only to hope about the dates speculated by other redditors: December 10, when the Call of Duty: Warzone client will be updated in preparation for Season 7.



