CoD: Mobile started with the theme of “Conquest”

Season 9 adventure has begun for Call of Duty Mobile, one of the most popular games of recent times. The game, which welcomes the new season with the theme of “Conquest”, offers new content and updates to the players.

In the new season, Viktor Reznov, known to the players from the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, joins among the playable characters. Players will be able to experience old war eras by traveling back in time with seasonal events and lots of new content.

Also, except for the new season, “Gun Master?” There has also been an update to the name. Thanks to this update, which is familiar from the Modern Warfare game, players will be able to modify many weapons as they wish, with more than 50 add-ons, more than 60 camouflages and many more content.

The list of new content and updates in the game is as follows:

New multiplayer map – Shipment 1944

4 New Battle Royale Areas – Dormitory, Radar Base, Outpost, and Campground

Season 9: Conquest Battle Pass? New characters, weapons and add-ons

New 10vs10 Game Mode

Marquee Event? Conquering cities on virtual maps

New Seasonal Events

New content available in the in-game shop

Various interface updates, weapon balances and gameplay optimizations

Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 update is available on the App Store and Google Play.



