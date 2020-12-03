CoD Black Ops uses Guitar Hero guitar to kill in Cold War

Using Guitar Hero’s limited guitar-shaped control, streamer TheStevieP managed, after numerous attempts, to kill in the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Since the launch of Black Ops Cold War in the first half of November, TheStevieP has been playing the game’s multiplayer using only one guitar as a controller. Thus, the player basically loses a good part of the gameplay functions such as the grenade, reloading weapons and other mechanics, always being an easy target for his competitors.

“To walk forward is to go down on the strumming bar, to walk backwards is to go up on the strumming bar. To look around, red goes left, yellow goes right, blue goes up, orange goes down, and then green shoots, “said the streamer.” I can’t reload, I don’t have an ‘F’ button , I don’t have an ‘X’ button and I definitely don’t have a grenade button. ”

When they realize they died to a Guitar Hero controller 💀 (via @TheSteviePee) pic.twitter.com/BiSSznuqJC — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) November 30, 2020

It was then that, during a broadcast on Twitch, the feat finally took place and it was nevertheless very celebrated by the player, who was thrilled when he saw that he had performed an elimination in MP only with the control of Guitar Hero.

And you, what did you think of TheStevieP’s move? Have you ever done something like another type of control? Leave your answer in the comments.



