CoD Black Ops is the most downloaded game of 2020!

“Call of Duty Black Ops” is the most downloaded game of the year, be it on PS4 or PS5. However, this differs depending on the country.

The PlayStation Blog has decided to unveil the most downloaded games via the PS Store in 2020 on PS4 and PS5. And the big winner is… Call of Duty Black Ops!

PlayStation wanted to detail the different games that have exploded the download counters on the PS Store.

Indeed, the year 2020 has allowed digital video games to experience a new boom, in particular thanks to the various confinements. Many gamers have loved being able to buy and play their favorite games. And this without any physical support.

This year also allowed the firm to market two generations of consoles, namely the PS4, available since 2013, but also the new PS5. In fact, you know that the latter has been on the market since November 19 in France.

However, the PS5 is still nowhere to be found in stores and on online sales sites … A victim of its success! We hope that the situation will change.

PS5: CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS IS AT THE TOP OF THE RANKS!

We must already differentiate between the PS5 and the PS4. Indeed, the ranking turns out to be different, depending on the console model. In addition, there are also disparities between Europe and the USA.

On PS5, the top three for the most downloaded games via the PS Store remain the same, in Europe or the USA. And unsurprisingly, Call of Duty Black Ops takes first place, followed by Spider-Man Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

As for Demon’s Souls, he is in fifth place on both counts. We also note the presence of Sackboy, Immortals Fenyx Rising or even WatchDogs Legion and FIFA 21.

On PS4, the result is somewhat different. Indeed, if in the USA, it is still Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War which occupies the first place, it is not the same in Europe. Indeed, in this part of the world, the game signed Activision occupies only the fifth position.

The first place is ceded to FIFA 21, followed closely by FIFA 20. And the third place is occupied by… GTA V. On the side of the USA, the game signed Rockstar Games is in second position.

Note that if Ghost of Tsushima and Final Fantasy VII Remake are in the American top 10, they are however absent from the European ranking. Obviously, the American top 10 is free from all FIFA, replaced by Madden NFL and NBA 2K licenses.

And you, do you play the same video games that are at the top of the charts, on PS4 or on PS5?