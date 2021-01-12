CoD: Black Ops Cold War | Zombies mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode will be accessible for free for one week. We know the start date and content.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will offer a limited free play period exclusive to Zombies Mode, the co-op part of the experience pack by Treyarch. You will be able to access at no additional cost to all the aspects offered by zombies on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War, when will Zombies mode be free and until what day?

The free trial period will begin on January 14 and will run until January 21, 2021. It is the first time in the history of the saga that the mode is offered free for a week, which will allow you to experience the full offer cooperative.

On the official Call of Duty blog, the company explains that Die Maschine, Cranked, and Onslaught will be available. The latter is part of the exclusive content in the PlayStation family. Currently, Die Maschine is the only traditional Zombies map, in which you must survive waves of the undead as you progress through the playable area.

All the progress you make during that week will be kept on your profile. In case you jump to the full version, you will continue from the point where you left off. You can find the trial for download on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Battle.net as the start date approaches.

Mid-Season Reinforcements in Black Ops Cold War

On the same January 14, the mid-season reinforcements will arrive. The competitive will receive the arrival of Sanatorium, a massive new map for Combined Arms modes. On the other hand, Dropkick will be chosen to enter the competitive 6v6 rotation. We can expect a multitude of adjustments and fixes to stabilize this Season 1.

Within the Call of Duty universe, in recent weeks we learned about the armament balance patch, which adjusted the power of the MAC 10 and the DMR 14, among others. Of course, it only affects Warzone, the free to play battle royale of the saga.