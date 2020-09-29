CoD Black Ops Cold War Zombies debut this week!

The mod maker, Treyarch Studios, announced on Twitter that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies will be introduced this week. Here is the release date and all known details of the Zombies mod:

Known details of COD Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Released for the first time with Call of Duty: World At War as a wave-based zombie survival mode, Zombies modes turn into a separate game series with successive stories and dozens of maps.

What happened in Black Ops 4’s Zombies mode was considered a definite ending, but with Treyarch’s announcement that “a new #Zombies story begins” in recent months, Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode was signaled.

As for the game Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War the main story, the story in the early 1980s, East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey and the Soviet KGB headquarters in the country is going through dangerous places.

Explaining that he will be found in real historical people in the game story, Call of Duty producer Activision added that the weapons of that period were used in the game.

The game includes multiplayer and story mode as well as the zombie mode.

COD Black Ops Cold War Zombies launch date and time

The statement will be made on Call of Duty’s official YouTube page and at 10am on Wednesday, September 30, local time in the USA.

Here is the statement made by Zombies mod maker Treyarch Studios on Twitter:



